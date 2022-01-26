Hot water freezes in mid-air
In Indiana, extremely cold temperatures cause hot water to freeze when thrown into the air.
In Indiana, extremely cold temperatures cause hot water to freeze when thrown into the air.
We bet you have it in your fridge right now.
From air-fried meatball subs and grilled cheeses to chicken Caprese paninis and Monte Cristos, I found the best sandwiches to make in an air fryer.
Hankering for a Thin Mint? The Girl Scouts of America of Southwest Indiana have you covered as "cookie season" runs through March 6.
When most people think of Scottish food, they think of haggis, neaps, and tatties, also known as Burns Supper.
Recipes like our Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale and Chicken & Stuffing Casserole are simple pleasures that everyone will enjoy. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping. Usually made by layering creamy chicken and tortillas (lasagna-style), this classic Tex-Mex chicken casserole gets speedier for an easy weeknight dinner when we mix everything together in a skillet, then pop the whole pan under the broiler to make the cheese topping gooey.
More comfort foods to help get through the cold weather stretch.
Last week, I was rudely awakened to the fact that apparently not everyone spent their childhood eating dry Nesquik powder straight from the tub with a spoon. Fine, I get it. My surreptitious trips to the pantry were not as universal as I thought. I’ve made peace with that. Luckily, though, even Takeout readers who didn’t partake in this crunchy illicit snack grew up enjoying Nesquik powder, and many didn’t just put it to its intended use as a drink mix. What follows is a list of the many unique
People always crack jokes about Chipotle’s guacamole. Mention it to anyone and they’ll probably mumble, “Yeah, but guac’s extra,” referring to the fact that there’s an additional charge for guacamole (which is fine, avocados are expensive!). By itself, Chipotle guacamole is a decent version of the creamy avocado spread, but it definitely does make a burrito or bowl feel pretty luxurious. The New York Post reports that a TikTok user who works at Chipotle has revealed how the chain makes its guac,
The key to doing so many things well is finding the right tool for the job. And all you need to cook meats and fish to the perfect temperature each and every time is one simple device that’s available on Amazon. It’s the best meat thermometer you’ll ever try, and it has a new, lower … The post Meet the $28 gadget that helps you cook perfect steak every time appeared first on BGR.
Each region of China celebrates new year differently. Southern Cantonese have specific celebratory dishes.
Banh Mi Hem is a new eatery in South Braintree Square that specializes in Vietnamese sandwiches.
The best kind of present is one that you can eat, of course. Whether it’s a limited edition...
An Insider reporter thought that while Garten's beef bourguignon was much faster to make, Child's version was more show-stopping.
These simple dinners highlight delicious winter produce like sweet potatoes, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and kale, so you can have a fresh and healthy dinner in just 20 minutes or less. Whether you're in the mood for a quick creamy pasta or a spicy skillet, there's a meal here for you. Recipes like our One-Pot Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Pasta and 3-Ingredient Sweet Potato & Brussels Sprout Hash with Chicken Sausage are low in calories and high in fiber, so you can hit your nutritional goals and stay satisfied.
All kinds of veggies are great for filling you up without adding a ton of calories, Sugiuchi says. To make it more filling, stir in half a cup of plain nonfat Greek yogurt, recommends Shana Spence, M.S., R.D.N., a registered dietitian nutritionist based in New York.
Dip is a great contribution to barbecues, book club, Game Day gatherings, and countless other social events, but it’s also a great snack to unwind with after work or when you’re kicking off a relaxing weekend in front of the TV. You don’t need a party invitation as an excuse to make dip; it brings all the party vibes to you, with just a handful of ingredients. Here are some of The Takeout’s favorite dips and spreads—use them however you see fit.
Is your state bringing the heat? 🌶️
The same goes for whoever decided that hot sauce might make a chicken sandwich better. The same goes for whoever decided to use two doughnuts as the bun for a KFC chicken sandwich and perhaps whatever Burger King chef decided to mash up fried macaroni and cheese to create the briefly beloved Mac n' Cheetos. Which New Sandwich Has McDonald's Introduced?
Having a rough day? Have a chocolate chip cookie. Celebrating a big milestone? There’s a cocoa-laced cake for that. Date night ? Sounds like...
The "secret" menu items that fans have been ordering for years are now officially on the menu.