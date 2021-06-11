Hot weather brings EMTs to Murdaugh funeral; heavy rain draws service to quick close

Oppressive heat and torrential rains at the funeral service honoring the lives of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh caused four guests to need attention from emergency medical technicians and then forced the crowd to leave in a downpour.

At noon Friday, with the heat index at 93 degrees, hundreds gathered at the Hampton Cemetery in black dresses and dark suits, with sunglasses and fans, to pay their respects to the influential Murdaugh family.

The mother and son were found dead at their Colleton County home on Monday night. The coroner said their deaths are classified as homicides, and police are investigating.

During the eulogies, police and Hampton County EMS helping with the event quietly made their way through the crowd to escort a handful of elderly guests out. Four had to sit down because of the heat and then were taken to an ambulance or nearby police vehicle for treatment.

The service continued while bottles of water were handed out to the crowd.

Looming over the day was the news that the Murdaugh patriarch, Randolph, died the day before. In the opening prayer, the Rev. Ross Chellis said his death “compounds the grief” of the family.

Maggie Murdaugh was remembered warmly by her sister-in-law, Liz Murdaugh. She said they talked everyday and that she enjoyed Maggie’s University of South Carolina football game-day spreads of food.

“Sports was a theme in Maggie’s life because that’s how she met the love of her life, Alec,” she said.

Alex Murdaugh, often called Alec, was Maggie’s husband and Paul’s father, and wiped tears during much of the ceremony.

Ronnie Crosby, a lawyer with Alex Murdaugh’s firm, told the crowd that Paul “never met a stranger.” He “always knew how to brighten up everyone’s days with his jokes and laughs.”

More than an hour after the service began, heavy rains moved in.

The priest wrapped up quickly, and attendees rushed to their cars.

Some members of the Murdaugh family hung back, including Buster, Paul’s older brother.

As the rain fell, Buster Murdaugh shared a long hug with a family member in front of his brother’s grave.