Hot weather, stranded tourists and 'Good Boys': 5 things you need to know Monday

As folks in the northeastern part of the U.S. sweat through heat and humidity in the next couple of days, they’ll have a bit of consolation – at least they’re not in the West. The western portion of the country will by socked by record-challenging temperatures for the next week to 10 days, with the heat wave possibly stretching into typically cooler northwestern states like Washington and Oregon. That’s according to AccuWeather meteorologist Randy Adkins. The Northeast and Mid-Atlantic (mid-90s Monday through Wednesday) will benefit from the chilling effects of a cold front later in the week, however.

An Ohio man is scheduled to appear in court Monday after police received a tip about an online video where the man identified himself as the shooter at a Jewish community center — an incident that hadn't happened yet, according to the FBI. James P. Reardon, 20, was arrested Friday on charges of telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing, according to a news release from the FBI Cleveland Division. "New Middletown Police Department was informed on Friday, August 16, 2019, of an online video posted by James Reardon depicting himself being identified as the shooter at an area Jewish Community Center, the shooting had not actually taken place," the FBI Cleveland Division said. The FBI did not state whether Reardon would face federal charges. Reardon is being held in the Mahoning County (Ohio) Jail on $250,000 bond.

The Islamic State group’s affiliate in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for a Kabul wedding blast that killed at least 63 on Saturday night, just before Afghanistan marks its 100th independence day on Monday under heavier security in a city long familiar with checkpoints and razor wire. Afghan officials say that nearly 200 people were wounded in the blast in a western Kabul neighborhood that’s home to many in the minority Shiites Hazara community.

Alaska Railroad passenger and freight service will be suspended until at least late Monday in the area around Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve. That's after heavy rainfall prompted erosion and led to about 300 tourists becoming stranded. Road crews on Saturday had cleared one lane in the park one day after tourists became stranded when rains triggered mudslides and caused excess water from a culvert to damage the only road inside the vast park. The Alaska Railroad said it halted service north of the park because heavy rainfall had caused erosion below a retaining wall.

Final numbers are expected Monday after R-rated comedy "Good Boys" surpassed expectations to debut with $21 million for the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, dethroning the "Fast & Furious" spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw," which slid to second with $14.1 million in its third weekend. Not since Melissa McCarthy's "The Boss" came in No. 1 back in 2016 has an R-rated comedy topped the North American box office. "This is like a unicorn sighting," says Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore.

