Hot Wheels, Barbie sales drive more than 18 percent jump for Mattel in after-hours trading

Hot Wheels helped drive profits for Mattel last year. And Barbie may have been at the wheel.

Sales of Mattel's two top toys grew in the fourth quarter and in 2018 for the El Segundo, California-based company, officials announced Thursday. Mattel reported net income of $14.9 million or 4 cents per share, compared with a loss of 82 cents per share and $281.3 million a year earlier.

The company's performance encouraged investors and set off an after-hours trading surge with shares jumping more than 18 percent to $14.70 a piece. Shares closed at $12.36 Thursday, down 13 cents from Wednesday.

Ynon Kreiz, Mattel CEO and chairman, called the fourth quarter results “meaningful progress in executing our strategy and significant improvement over last year.”

“We remain focused on advancing our strategy to restore profitability and regain top-line growth in the short-to-mid-term,” Kreiz said in a statement.

U.S. toy sales declined 2 percent in 2018, after four straight years of growth, according to The NPD Group, a Chicago-based research company.

Barbie sales rose 12 percent in the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier. Hot Wheels sales increased 9 percent in the same period, fueled by the brand's 50th anniversary, the statement said.

Still, gross sales for Mattel were down 8 percent during the most recent earnings period, with the company continuing to experience an impact from the liquidation of Toys R Us. Shortly after the toy chain shuttered its stores, Mattel cut 2,200 jobs.

Other Mattel brands struggled, with sales of American Girl dolls falling 27 percent and sales of Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends were down 13 percent.

Despite the losses, Thursday's earnings were a reason to celebrate, Kreiz said.

"Among all the achievements in 2018, I would like to applaud our team for regaining the #1 toy company position globally in a year full of challenges and headwinds," Kreiz said in the statement. "This is a great moment to celebrate, before we go back and continue the hard work of implementing our multi-year turnaround."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hot Wheels, Barbie sales drive more than 18 percent jump for Mattel in after-hours trading