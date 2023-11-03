Hot wheels: Canton tire shop owner reports $45,000 worth of tires and wheels stolen

CANTON ‒ David Johnson would like to know who has some $45,000 worth of tires and wheels that were taken from his storage building on 12 Street NE.

Johnson, the owner of DJ's Tires & Rims at 3050 11th St. SW, reported the theft to police on Thursday. He said he visited the storage building in the previous couple of days.

He told an officer that when he arrived on Thursday, he found the locks to the front door had been cut. An overhead garage door had been damaged. Wires leading to the electrical box had been cut.

Crime news: Canton police raid vapes shop, seize gambling machines, drugs, cash and handgun

Johnson told police he believes that whoever stole the merchandise is a family member or employee, because no one else knows he owns the building or that he uses it for storage.

Johnson told police an estimated $30,000 worth of tires are missing, along with and estimated $15,000 worth of wheels.

Crime news: 2 houses hit by gunfire, man walks into hospital with bullet wound

He was unable to give the number of items to a reporter on Friday, when he was still taking inventory. Johnson said a set of four tires can cost $500 or more.

Also on Thursday, police took a report about a door being damaged at a neighboring apartment building on 12th Street NE.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Canton police detective bureau at 330-489-3144.

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com.

On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Owner of DJ's Tires & Rims reports $45,000 worth of merchandise stolen