A Hot Wheels fan is having his 1970 Pontiac Trans Am immortalized as a toy car

A Hot Wheels fan will soon see his 1970 Pontiac Trans Am immortalized on store shelves as a toy car.

Toy manufacturer Mattel announced Thursday that the car was the winner of the 2020 Hot Wheels Legends Tour, an annual search for custom cars that could potentially be made into a die-cast toy vehicle.

Riley Stair of Sacramento, California, was this year's winner, spending 18 months transforming the Trans Am. The toy version of his car will go on sale this November.

"I never did think that a car that I built at my parents' house would ever be a Hot Wheels," said Stair during an interview with USA TODAY. "It's a surreal experience."

The 1970 Pontiac Trans Am, both in real life and as a Hot Wheels car.

Mattel says cars are chosen based on three criteria: authenticity, creativity and "garage spirit," which emphasizes time spent building the car.

"When we saw Riley's car, it was a no brainer," said Ted Wu, vice president of global design for vehicles at Mattel. "You look at the feeling, the passion, the sort of the emotion it brings. It's a very aggressive looking car."

Stair's Trans Am is the third fan vehicle honored with its own Hot Wheels toy.

The 2021 Hot Wheels Legends Tour is currently underway. Details on stops are available through Mattel's website.

