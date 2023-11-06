Hot and windy start to the week

TechCrunch

The United Autoworkers officially clinched tentative agreements with GM and Stellantis, officially ending a six-week strike that affected the Big Three U.S. automakers and sent nearly 50,000 workers to the picket lines. UAW reached a tentative deal with Ford on October 25. Days later, the UAW reached a tentative agreement with Stellantis, the automaker that owns Jeep, Ram and Chrysler.