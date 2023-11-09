HOTC salutes service members

Nov. 9—THOMASVILLE- Hands On Thomas County (HOTC) kicked off a whole month of projects honoring service members on Family Volunteer Day, November 4, when families of all shapes and sizes — work, school, church, friends — came together to make Veterans Day posters for display at local businesses, holiday cards and notes of support for both veteran and active-duty service members, and decorated boxes which will be packed and mailed to deployed active-duty service members throughout the world.

As part of an ongoing commitment to honor those who have served or are currently serving, HOTC is encouraging the community to submit contact information for both veterans and active duty service members. This information will allow HOTC, in partnership with Judy's Hero Boxes, to send personalized cards and care/thank you boxes to military members who are close to the hearts of those in the community.

"We hope that Nominate a Hero will allow us to make a personal connection with someone who has ties to Thomasville," said Angela Kiminas, HOTC Executive Director. "What a heartwarming feeling for a deployed active duty service member who can't be home for the holidays to receive a care package that was specially curated with them in mind, and how wonderful for the community to remember those that came before and thank them for that sacrifice with a special holiday gift — all made possible because of the support of an entire community."

Last year, 75 care boxes were mailed to deployed active duty military with ties to Thomas County, 35 thank you packages were mailed to local veterans, 16 special boxes were hand-delivered to local displaced veterans, and hundreds of handmade cards were delivered to local senior residences. With the public's help, HOTC and Judy's Hero Boxes hope to exceed those numbers this holiday season. Community members who want to recognize a current or past service member with a care or thank you box can submit a nomination here: www.HandsOnThomasCounty.org/Nominate-a-Service-Member. Recipients do not have to currently live in Thomas County, just have a connection with a local resident.

HOTC is also collecting donations of items for the care and thank you boxes. High demand items include knit hats, warm black socks, lip balm, hand warmers, playing cards, small blankets, rain ponchos, instant coffee packets, beef jerky, tuna in pouches, protein bars, holiday candy (non-melting), and individually bagged nuts. Items can be dropped off at the HOTC office at 1213 East Jackson Street until November 30. A full list of items and more information about all of these efforts can be found here: www.HandsOnThomasCounty.org/FVD20223.

Now celebrating 20 years of service, Hands On Thomas County connects citizens as volunteers to non-profit and community agencies, needs, and service opportunities in Thomas County through annual events such as Family Volunteer Day, and every day through ongoing volunteer placement. Judy's Hero Boxes continues the legacy of Judy Davis, providing love and support through care boxes for deployed military in her memory. For more information, call (229) 226-5200 or visit HandsOnThomasCounty.org.