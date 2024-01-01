Hotchee Dog drop in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Midstate is known for ringing in the New Year in different and unique ways. After five years of not having a celebration, this year Carlisle is starting a new tradition.

They are dropping a Hotchee Dog in downtown Carlisle at the Carlisle Theatre.

The replica of the Hotchee Dog is the Hamilton Restaurant’s iconic chili-cheese hot dog topped with chili, a slice of cheese, mustard, and piled with onions.

It’s been a staple in Carlisle since 1938 when it was first served by Greek Immigrant Charles Kollas. His daughter Helen Hollas, now 87 years old, was at the celebration.

“My dad came to the United States when he was 15 years old, and he and my mom were married in New York and he did end up in Carlisle, they had stopped in Gettysburg, but they came to Carlisle at which time my mom was pregnant, he bought the restaurant, I was born,” said Helen Kollas of Carlisle.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

This Week in Pennsylvania

Kollas says that witnessing the first ever Hotchee be dropped in Carlisle means the world to her and says her dad would be overwhelmed with happiness.

“He would be so humbled and I’m so proud of him, I’ve always been proud of him but this warms my heart for him because he worked all his life and so did my mom and this is the product so it’s nice,” said Kollas.

The six-foot replica was created by Big Spring High School Junior Aedan Griffith. It looks good enough to eat but it’s made out of items like foam, cardboard, and foil.



“It’s really insane and it’s something I never really imagined I would do, it’s kind of cool knowing my creation will hopefully be used for a while,” said Griffith.

The Downtown Carlisle Association says they plan to make this event a yearly tradition and, in the future, will drop the Hotchee Dog at midnight.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.