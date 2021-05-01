Hotel accommodations for Secret Service assigned to former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have cost taxpayers over $30k: The Daily Beast

John L. Dorman
·2 min read
Steven Mnuchin
Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Alex Wong/Pool via AP

  • US taxpayers continue to pay for Mnuchin's travel perks, according to The Daily Beast.

  • Since leaving his post, over $30,000 has been spent on hotel accommodations for Mnuchin's security.

  • Trump extended full-time security for 6 months for his children, Mnuchin, and two other officials.

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin left his post in January, but hotel accommodations for the Secret Service agents that still accompany him cost US taxpayers over $30,000, according to The Daily Beast.

A review of federal spending data by The Daily Beast showed one contract for $15,604 that reads "MNUCHIN VISIT-USSS ROOM RESERVATION ST. REGIS - APRIL 2021," with the report stating that the money came from the US Embassy in Doha, Qatar.

In a second contract, $16,658 was spent for hotel accommodations under "FORMER SECRETARY OF TREASURY MNUCHIN VISIT - SECRET SERVICE SUPPORT." The contract overlapped with the first contract and also listed the US Embassy in Doha as the funding source.

According to The Daily Beast, the charges exclude salary, flight costs, and overtime pay.

Mnuchin was unavailable for comment when contacted by the The Daily Beast on Saturday.

Read more: Meet Merrick Garland's inner circle of 18 officials. They've got a packed plate investigating major police departments and even Rudy Giuliani.

Former administration officials outside of former presidents usually don't receive additional Secret Service protection.

However, former President Donald Trump extended for six months full-time security detail to his adult children and three top officials, including Mnuchin, before leaving office, according to The Washington Post.

The other former Trump administration members granted security were former chief of staff Mark Meadows and former national security adviser Robert O'Brien, according to The Post.

The taxpayer-funded security detail includes former senior advisor Ivanka Trump and her husband, former senior advisor Jared Kushner, along with Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump, and Tiffany Trump.

Trump's grandchildren are also part of the security detail extension due to the proximity to their parents.

Read the original article on Business Insider

