Hotel cleaner charged with theft of services

Jun. 2—MEYERSDALE, Pa. — A cleaning aid at a Meyersdale hotel was charged with theft, accusing of sneaking two people into the hotel where they stayed without paying, authorities said.

Meyersdale police charged Patricia Mae Mishler, 44, of Meyersdale, with theft of services.

According to complaint affidavit, Mishler was employed in house keeping at the Morguen Tool Co. hotel when she allegedly allowed Glenn Cosby, 37, of Philadelphia, and Alisha Marie Shuck, 27, of Johnstown, into the building in the 100 block of Center Street on May 13.

Mishler allegedly gave Cosby room keys and the pass code to enter the hotel, where he stayed four nights without paying. Cosby reportedly stayed in the Bear room and the Hoover suite before someone caught on and he was arrested, the affidavit said.

Cosby was charged with theft of services totaling $500.

Meyersdale police found Cosby and Shuck in the Hoover Suite.

Shuck was charged with theft of services totaling $200 for staying one night without paying.

The trio will answer the charges before District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale.