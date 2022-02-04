Hotel clerk held down, business robbed in Sioux Falls, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Friday morning at a local hotel.

The incident was reported around 3 a.m. Friday at the Ramada hotel on the 1300 block of W. Russell Street, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.

The clerk told police two masked men entered the hotel and one held him down as the other stole cash from the business, Clemens said.

The two masked men then fled the scene after getting into a vehicle parked outside. Clemens said police would be reviewing footage to try and track down the vehicle used in hopes of identifying the suspects.

No injuries were reported by the clerk at the hotel, Clemens said.

