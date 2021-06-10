Hotel clerk robbed at gunpoint, Janesville police say

Jun. 10—JANESVILLE — Someone robbed a hotel clerk at gunpoint early Thursday morning, Janesville police said. No injuries were reported.

Police responded to the Super 8 Motel, 3430 Milton Ave., around 1:17 a.m. An amount of money that police did not disclose was taken in the robbery, according to a news release.

A suspect was described as a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing 150 to 200 pounds, wearing a black sweatshirt with the lettering "CHI6AG0."

The suspect, who carried a black, semi-automatic handgun, also wore a black neck gator mask, grey gloves, black pants and black shoes and fled on a "BMX-style bicycle," police said.

Anyone with information on the robbery or who has exterior video surveillance of the incident is asked to call Rock County dispatch at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app.