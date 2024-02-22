A new hotel is coming to the Miami airport. When is it opening and where will it be?

Miami International Airport is getting a new on-site hotel. Here’s what to know about opening date and location:

When will the new MIA hotel open?

Timeframe: The hotel is expected to welcome guests in 2027.

Where will the MIA hotel be built?

Location: The hotel will be connected through a pedestrian bridge to MIA’s North Terminal, Concourse D, the hub for American Airlines.

What amenities will MIA’s Westin hotel have?

The hotel will have 450 rooms and is expected to offer a variety of amenities, according to county documents and developers:

▪ A rooftop restaurant, lounge and bar with an outdoor terrace offering a 360-degree bird’s-eye view of downtown Miami, the coastline and the airport runways. Aviation aficionados can watch planes land and take off at MIA while eating and drinking. The hotel says it will offer a “curated dining” experience to promote healthy living and wellness, and will also have a lobby bar, lounge and terrace.

▪ An expansive outdoor “oasis lawn” pool deck with swimming pools, hot tubs, event spaces, and sun-lounging chairs nestled in “grassy planted nooks” meant to give travelers a “jungle-like reprieve from stressful travel.”

▪ Over 30,000 square feet of banquet and meeting space for business meetings, retreats and events.

▪ “Day suites” with lounging space, room service and access to the lawn forr people who want to stay in the hotel for a few hours.

▪ Guestrooms that “emphasize mindfulness.”

▪ Fitness studios that incorporate natural daylight into the design. The hotel will also have a spa offering an “expansive” set of services.

▪ Valet parking. Up to 200 parking spaces could be made exclusively available for the hotel, including for valet, according to the lease agreement, which the Miami Herald obtained through a public record request. Parking spaces could be in the Dolphin and Flamingo Garage, as well as at other nearby parking options.

What about the other MIA hotel?

Airport accommodations: Until the Westin opens, the only hotel that connects directly to the airport is the Miami International Airport Hotel, which was built more than 60 years ago. The MIA hotel is on the second floor of Concourse E by Door 11, accepts pets, has parking and offers day-use rooms.