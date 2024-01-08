Hotel developer has eyes on Deptford, but residents have reservations

DEPTFORD TWP. — A Delaware-based hotel company interested in setting up rooms with a view near the Deptford Mall is back with a smaller version of a proposal it first offered almost a year ago.

SSN Hotels LLC still needs the township to loosen some construction guidelines for its proposed two hotels to fit into a site off Route 41 and Harmony Lane.

But residents of nearby Melvina Road, sitting across Route 41 from two existing hotels, have had their fill of hotels.

Will Vogenitz, whose house sits on one corner of the road, blames existing hotels and other commercial development for creating permanent traffic congestion and related issues. A native, he remembers growing up with farm fields where buildings are now.

"There’s an exit right by the U-Haul to go on (Rt.) 42 North," Vogenitz said. "On the opposite side of the street, there used to be an exit off of 42 South right up onto (Rt.) 41 here. They took that out so that they can drive traffic to the Walmart to make it go round, which causes a big (problem) all around. Especially the holiday season and stuff like that and weekends."

The entrance to a property at the rear of Harmony Lane in Deptford Township. The property, off Route 41, is proposed for two hotels. PHOTO: March 6, 2023.

Vogenitz also said the existing hotels bring a share of undesirables. He said he found a drunken man in his bushes a few weeks ago. Many business people use the hotel but some residents are those with no homes to go to, he said.

"Before you had hotels, you didn’t have riffraff coming around here," he said, "Deptford was a quiet town. Maybe a couple stores, the mall. But, now? I guess they figure hotels drum up more traffic. Whoever that benefits, I guess. The politicians."

The proposal calls for a Townplace Suites hotel and a Home 2 Suites hotel. Delaware-based SSN has a catalog of hotels in New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Florida under brands like La Quinta, Four Points and Hampton Inn.

Kris Waskosky, a former township employee, and her husband have lived in Deptford for more than 30 years. They were noticed by mail about the project.

"I’m not too thrilled about it because these two hotels already affect the traffic," she said. "So, we are concerned about the additional traffic because they seem to be putting up these hotels."

The SSN Hotels proposal was to be heard at least twice in 2023 only to be postponed. The Planning Board now expects to hold a public hearing on Wednesday evening.

The revised project plans call for a pair of four-story hotels — one at 17,068 square feet and the other at 17,280 square feet — and a total of 206 rooms. The early 2023 application had the first hotel larger, at 18,390 square feet, and a total room count of 218.

Like the original version, the present site plan does not meet several yard setback and buffer requirements. For example, township code asks for front yard space of a least 150 feet while the company seeks a variance to stop at about 85 feet. It also would be short on parking, by 19 spaces.

Interest in hotels in the mall area is not new, given major highways straddle it and four hotels already operate nearby. And Deptford has encouraged hotel development since at least 2007 and collects a hotel tax.

The scheduled meeting could be adjourned to another date without further notice being required.

