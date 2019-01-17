Hotel dishwasher awarded $21m after suing boss for making her work Sundays

A jury has awarded a hotel dishwasher $21.5m after finding her former employer violated her religious rights by having her work Sundays and then firing her.

Marie Jean Pierre, 60, who was employed as a dishwasher at the Conrad Miami hotel, sued Park Hotels & Resorts – formerly known as Hilton Worldwide – in 2017 for violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Under the law, employment discrimination on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex or national origin is banned.

On Tuesday, the jury filed the award with the US District Court in Miami – however, Pierre, a mother of six, is unlikely to receive the full amount due to a cap on punitive damages.

According to Pierre’s lawyer Marc Brumer, the jury was not “aware of the cap” and the actual amount his client will receive is more likely to be in the range of $500,000.

“They thought that they punished Hilton hotel with $21m,” he said, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

In addition to the damages awarded, the jury also found Pierre was due $35,000 in back wages and $500,000 for emotional pain and mental anguish, NBC reports.

Pierre is a member of the Soldiers of Christ Church, a Catholic missionary group that helps the poor, and had informed the Conrad Miami at the beginning of her employment there that she could not work on Sundays due to her religious beliefs, according to the lawsuit.

Despite telling her employers, the hotel said in court that they were not informed, and did not know why she requested Sundays off, but accommodated her request from 2009 until 2015, at which point a kitchen manager “demanded” Pierre work Sundays.

Pierre was reportedly allowed to switch shifts with coworkers to avoid working a Sunday shift, and sought a letter from her pastor to explain the situation.

The woman worked at the Conrad Miami until 2016 More

However, according to the lawsuit, in 2016 Pierre was fired for alleged misconduct, negligence, and “unexcused absences.”

In a statement to The Independent, a Hilton spokesperson said: “We were very disappointed by the jury’s verdict, and don’t believe that it is supported by the facts of this case or the law. During Ms Pierre’s 10 years with the hotel, multiple concessions were made to accommodate her personal and religious commitments.

“We intend to appeal, and demonstrate that the Conrad Miami was and remains a welcoming place for all guests and employees.”