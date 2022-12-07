Hotel employee accused of raping guest asking for help, Coweta deputies say

A Red Roof Inn worker is accused of raping a hotel guest asking for help, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said on Saturday that Coweta County deputies responded to a 911 call at the Red Roof Inn on Bullsboro Drive.

When deputies arrived, the victim told deputies she had come to hang out with a friend and became drunk. While intoxicated, she was in the elevator with urine-soaked clothes. The victim said she went to get help to clean up the mess.

She met the front desk worker, identified as Jermaine Soo-Tim, 31, and asked for his help since her friend had left the hotel and she did not have a key, the report stated.

According to officials, Soo-Tim told the victim to come into the office to get cleaned up. Surveillance footage shows the victim and Soo-Tim going into the office.

Moments later, Soo-Tim can be seen taking the victim to an off-camera area. Deputies say the two remained off camera for almost 20 minutes, and then they returned to the common area where the victim was only wearing a shirt and underwear. Deputies say video footage shows her sitting down in a chair to put on her pants.This is when the rape allegedly took place.

She reportedly then followed him out of the front door of the hotel and across the parking lot toward Bullsboro Drive, leaving the hotel unattended, and he didn’t go back.

A few minutes later, deputies say the victim went back to the front lobby and called 911.

Another employee at the hotel later identified Soo-Tim as the front desk attendant to investigators. The victim was taken to the hospital for further examination.

On Monday, deputies arrested Soo-Tim on charges of rape and kidnapping. He’s currently behind bars at the Coweta County Jail.

Channel 2 has reached out to Red Roof Inn for comment, but has not yet heard back.

