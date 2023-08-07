Hotel evacuated after Palatka man fires into a vehicle, later arrested for robbery

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office responded at the Best Western in East Palatka Sunday, after receiving multiple 911 calls about gunshots.

According to reports from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Best Western in East Palatka was evacuated Sunday, August 6, in relation to an armed robbery.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

When responding officers arrived at the scene, they noticed six shell casings that had been fired from a rifle.

An employee told officers that she saw a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, running towards the backside of the hotel building. At that time, the responding officers and assisting units cleared the building in an attempt to locate the suspect, however, he could not be found.

The hotel’s security camera showed a four-door sedan drive into the parking lot on the north side of building “B”. A man matching the description, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, walked towards a car while holding a short barrel rifle.

He then raised the rifle and began firing at the white four-door vehicle, which instantly fled from the suspect.

The rest of the footage shows the individual walk up building “A” stairs, and shortly after two men and a woman exit the same staircase.

They all are then seen entering a blue sedan and leaving the parking lot soon after the first patrol unit arrives.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Shortly after the officers left the Best Western, a vehicle matching the description of the dark blue sedan was parked along Highway 17.

PCSO’s arrest report stated that when officers found the car, they noticed that the vehicle had not only been abandoned, but it was also illegally parked on County property. The vehicle was then towed to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

While waiting for the tow company to arrive, the white four-door Mercedes involved in the incident, as well as the victim were both spotted.

The arrest report states that shortly after the victim was located, a possible suspect had also been located. PCSO identified the suspect as Jadien Nealy.

Story continues

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

After the interview was conducted, officers placed Jadien Nealy under arrest for armed robbery, possession of a firearm in a commission of a felony, shooting deadly missiles into a vehicle, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jadien Nealy was transported to the Putnam County jail, and booked without the benefit of a bond.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.