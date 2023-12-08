Hotel, event areas of Toftrees Golf Resort temporarily closed for $50M makeover

The hotel and banquet/event areas at Toftrees Golf Resort in Patton Township are temporarily closed as $50 million in major renovations and construction are planned for the resort.

Plans for a “reimagined” Toftrees have been in the works for more than a year. Its website stated Friday the hotel guestrooms and banquet/event portions are now closed and will emerge in 2025 as a “stunning new four star luxury hotel.”

“When we reopen, we will be introducing a new level of hospitality and accommodations never before seen in Happy Valley,” the website stated. “The resort will feature brand new guest rooms, a beautifully new restaurant still serving our award winning menu, an abundance of indoor and outdoor event space and so much more.”

The Field Burger and Tap, a restaurant located within the resort, will remain open through March, as previously reported by the Centre Daily Times. The golf course will also remain open, weather-permitting, although a message to the resort seeking more information Friday was not returned by the time of publication.

The redeveloped Toftrees Resort will feature 150 hotel rooms within a 140,000-square-foot resort and surrounding grounds. It will include meeting rooms and conference space, a golf course and clubhouse, an outdoor pool, a 4,000-square-foot luxury spa, a restaurant and a private dining room, according to plans and documents previously submitted to Patton Township. There will be additional outdoor space, as well.

In January, the Patton Township board of supervisors unanimously approved two zoning changes to help the redevelopment of the 50-year-old Toftrees Resort and Conference Center move forward.

The project also received a $2.5 million state grant in October 2022. The grant from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will support “critical site improvements.”

Local politicians have supported the project, including Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township. When the state grant was awarded to the redevelopment project, he said it will not only create economic development — it’s expected to bring 137 permanent and 399 temporary jobs — but will help the region attract tourists.

As a “conservative” estimate, it is expected to generate more than $2 million annually in new state and local tax revenue, according to the grant application.

A landscape site plan of the planned redevelopment of the Toftrees Resort in Patton Township.