Hotel explosion kills one employee in Pennsylvania’s Amish country, police say

An explosion ripped through a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish country, leaving one person dead, police said.

The blast occurred around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Bird-in-Hand Family Inn in Lancaster County, according to a press release from state police.

Firefighters from over a dozen nearby departments responded to the scene, where they confronted “heavy fire and smoke conditions,” police said.

After the fire was doused, the building was left charred and partially collapsed, according to video footage from WGAL.

First responders found one person dead at the scene, police said, adding that officials were working to confirm their identity.

The deceased individual was a hotel employee, John Smucker, the hotel owner told WGAL.

An autopsy is being conducted on the female employee, state police told WHTM.

A preliminary investigation indicated the blast was caused by a propane explosion, though it remains under investigation, police said.

A representative for the Bird-in-Hand Family Inn did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Lancaster County has a large Amish population and is located about 60 miles west of Philadelphia.

