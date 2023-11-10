Hotel fire in Wickliffe
Several people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.
Last week's cliffhanger episode is resolved as Gerry narrows his choices and the women share laughs and sorrow.
Jennings' on-air wisecrack irks some viewers — and it's not the first time.
Among the style maven's affordable faves? Cozy Ugg slippers, a volumizing spray for thinning hair and plenty of giftable goodies.
As Thanksgiving approaches and millions of Americans gear up for holiday travel, Dr. Mandy Cohen shares her tips.
Belichick has the AFC's worst record. McDaniels was fired. And Garoppolo was benched. This all felt like the end of The Patriot Way, the greatest and most poorly replicated corporate doctrine in NFL history, now just paint over rust.
Death comes for us all, but what happens to credit card debt when you die? It depends on where you live, the value of your estate, and whether you had joint cards.
According to a leaked memo, Tumblr's longterm financial woes have reached a breaking point. Aside from a skeleton crew of essential workers in departments like trust and safety, the majority of Tumblr’s 139 workers will be reassigned to other products at parent company Automattic, which employs around 1,900 people. CEO Matt Mullenweg acknowledged the memo on his own Tumblr blog, where he is responding to questions from the site’s users.
When Pico launched its Oculus Quest challenger in China last year, it did so with great optimism. Light (295 grams) and affordable ($420), the virtual reality headset released by the ByteDance-owned manufacturer was expected to drive adoption in a market inaccessible to Meta. A person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that "a few hundred" employees were let go, leaving Pico with "under 2,000" people.
Enter Heali, a new startup launching out of stealth with a personalized platform to eliminate the guesswork for people who want to treat and manage their health conditions using evidence-based nutrition protocols. Company co-founder and CEO Kyle Dardashti knows firsthand how difficult it is to start the nutrition journey. “I’ve had Crohn’s disease since I was 15 years old,” Dardashti told TechCrunch.
Cruise, the GM self-driving car subsidiary, has started laying off contingent workers after pausing all of it driverless operations and losing key commercial permits that allowed it to operate a robotaxi service in San Francisco. The company laid off Thursday contingent workers, people who were employed to support its driverless fleet. Not all contingent workers, who are employed by a third party, were laid off.
"I learned very quickly that being a mom takes time and it is a labor of love," says East.
We've rounded up our list of the best cooking gifts for home chefs, foodies and everyone in between who likes to cook. Shop our picks, as chosen by the experts at Engadget.
Now that's just bad luck.
Need a holiday gift idea? Look no further than these bold bottles from the cult-fave brand.
Friends and couples are filling in virtual coloring book pages and then comparing the results. The post What is the wholesome coloring book trend circulating on TikTok? appeared first on In The Know.
The U.S. Supreme Court is now considering a major case concerning gun rights and appeared to lean toward upholding a law that bans domestic abusers from owning guns after hearing oral arguments this week.
Humor and even courage can make you appear sexy, according to research.
"There's an inner beauty you need to capture. It's not sexy, it's an attitude," said photographer Jeff Lipsky, who shot The Rock for the 2016 cover.
The news comes the same week that General Motors, Cruise’s parent company, recalled all its vehicles amid safety concerns.
Samsung has announced its own generative AI model, which could debut on Galaxy S24 devices in early 2024. Gauss can handle tasks like composing emails and generating images.