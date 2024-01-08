Hotel gas explosion injures at least 10 in Texas in ‘major incident’

The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to an apparent gas explosion at the Sandman Hotel in Central Texas that authorities called a “major incident” Monday afternoon.

“The #FWFD (along with multiple other emergency responders) is on scene of a major incident in downtown #FortWorth,” firefighters wrote on X. “PLEASE avoid this area.”

At least 10 people were being treated, according to CBS News. Photos show debris from the building blown onto the sidewalk and street in front of the building. San Antonio station KSAT said at least one person was critically injured and two people were in serious condition.

A restaurant is located under the 245-room hotel. It’s unclear how many people were in it on Monday afternoon. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram described the blast inside the 20-story building as “massive.”

Witnesses told the outlet thta people fleeing the shattered hotel were bleeding and some were on stretchers. The sound of an explosion was heard.

This is a developing story.