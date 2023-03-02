Hotel Grand Central Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: S$0.001 (vs S$0.019 in FY 2021)

Hotel Grand Central (SGX:H18) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: S$144.6m (up 18% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: S$704.0k (down 95% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 0.5% (down from 11% in FY 2021).

  • EPS: S$0.001 (down from S$0.019 in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Hotel Grand Central shares are up 1.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Hotel Grand Central (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

