Hotel killing spurs community meeting

Feb. 9—HIGH POINT — Leaders of the High Point Police Department and city government are set to attend a community meeting Monday night to discuss ramifications of a fatal stabbing at a hotel last month.

The meeting at 6:30 p.m. of the Oakview Citizens Council will take place at the Oakview Recreation Center at 503 James Road. The meeting focuses on the homicide at the InTown Suites on N. Main Street that borders the neighborhood.

On Jan. 20 at 2:25 a.m., a man fatally stabbed another man in the parking lot of the hotel. Refugio Z. Morales, 34, of High Point, was arrested at the hotel and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kelvin Blackwell Jr., 32, of Reidsville.

The stabbing was witnessed by people in the parking lot, according to 911 emergency calls. The meeting will center on the implications of the homicide and other criminal activity.

"The discussion is about the crime at InTown Suites and how it's affecting the neighborhood as well as nearby businesses," said Jim Bronnert, president of the Oakview Citizens Council.

Interim Police Chief Curtis Cheeks III and representatives of the city manager's office are scheduled to attend the meeting, Bronnert told The High Point Enterprise.

Between Jan. 1, 2022, and Thursday, officers were called to the hotel 1,009 times, according to police records. Of the calls that summoned police to InTown Suites the past two years, common reasons included suspicious vehicles, domestic disturbances and trespassing.

Police haven't released many details of the homicide or a motive for the stabbing. Investigators have said the homicide was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

