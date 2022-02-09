A hotel manager called food at their Winter Olympics restaurant bubble 'disgusting'

It is only day 5 of the 2022 Winter Olympics and there have already been multiple complaints.

Athletes and officials have spoken out about poor food quality inside the Beijing bubble.

One hotel manager even called food served at one of their restaurants "disgusting."

A hotel manager at the Winter Olympics in Beijing called food at one of their own restaurants "disgusting," according to CNN.

The website reported Wednesday that fresh fruit is scarce at the games, but athletes can drink as much Chinese beer as they can handle.

There is a stringent bubble environment in operation at the Olympics, so it is forbidden for food from outside to be brought in, as it would burst the safety measures in place.

There is a robot-powered restaurant at the games to maximize social distance efficiency.

However, CNN describes waiting periods of 40 minutes as the establishment has become a haven for people taking selfies and videos to post on their social media pages.

To avoid processed foods and poor quality foods, those inside the Winter Olympics bubble can venture instead to the buffet available at the luxurious Shangri-La hotel or the restaurant at the Marco Polo Hotel.

Both places have, thus far, been exempt from stinging criticism regarding the quality and quantity of food available to athletes, media, and Olympic delegates.

Athletes have complained about the food already

The 2022 Winter Olympics began February 4, and it was not long before athletes complained about the food.

CBS Sports reported German team chief Dirk Schimmelpfennig's comment that the living conditions in the athletes' hotel were "unreasonable." Schimmelpfennig claimed athletes deserve additional food deliveries.

Russian athlete Valeria Vasnetsova posted a sorry-looking image of food on an Instagram story. She said the same thing had been served for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, "for five days already."

According to CBS Sports, Vasnetsova said it's "impossible to eat," adding later that her "bones are sticking out" from losing "a lot of weight."

She later added: "I cry every day."

USA Today also reported on the living conditions inside the bubble.

Schimmelpfennig, Vasnetsova, and Polish speedskater Maliszewska described "inedible meals," with inferior access to training equipment to get them ready for competition, according to USA Today.

The Games will be brought to a close on February 20.

