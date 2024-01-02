Hotel manager took two days off to treat depression — and got fired, lawsuit says

A Nebraska hotel must pay thousands of dollars to a former manager after he says he was discriminated against due to his mental health.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed the lawsuit against Anant Enterprises LLC in September 2022.

The lawsuit comes after the general manager of a Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Omaha said he was terminated when he sought treatment for depression.

On Oct. 28, 2019, the manager called the human resources office to let them know he would be taking two days off, the complaint says. The manager was struggling with depression and asked his wife to take him to a hospital for treatment, according to the lawsuit.

The manager was discharged the afternoon of Oct. 30. However, that morning, before he was discharged, his supervisor notified him that he was fired, the lawsuit said.

The manager was told the reason he was being fired was because “they were afraid he would hurt other people,” according to the lawsuit.

In a response to the lawsuit, Anant Enterprises LLC denies these allegations.

McClatchy News reached out to the attorney listed for Anant Enterprises LLC on Jan. 2 but did not receive an immediate response.

The lawsuit goes on to say that the hotel company didn’t ask the manager for a medical release and didn’t ask for a medical opinion about his ability to return to work. The hotel company admitted to this in its response.

The lawsuit said the hotel company fired the manager based on its “fears and stereotypes regarding his disability, depression.”

In December, a settlement was reached between the parties and a judgment was ordered for Anant Enterprises LLC to pay $100,000. The hotel company must also provide Americans with Disabilities Act-related training to its employees.

If you or someone you know need help, you can contact the NAMI HelpLine. The National Alliance on Mental Illness offers a free, nationwide peer-support service providing information, resource referrals and support to people living with a mental health condition, their family members and caregivers, mental health providers and the public. You can call 1-800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640 each Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

If you need immediate help in a crisis, call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

UPS worker is told he’s a ‘liability’ due to his diabetes — then gets fired, feds say

Children’s hospital fires worker who didn’t get flu shot, feds say. Now it must pay

Worker lost job because he refused to shave, feds say. Now former employer will pay