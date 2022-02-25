Hotel Murder Indictments; Person Missing; Snow; More: PM Patch NH

CONCORD, NH — Here are some share-worthy stories from the New Hampshire Patch network to talk about tonight. This post features stories, articles, and information published during the past 24 hours. Thank you for reading Patch in New Hampshire.

Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since 2019; New Hampshire officials promote cross-border collaboration; strengthening family services.

Police say the "vulnerable" 52-year-old was last seen at 7 a.m. on Friday in the area of the marsh on Tuttle Avenue.

119 Highland Road in Bartlett, New Hampshire, offers expansive living, privacy, a bar and game room, library, an inground pool, and more.

The director of public works says residents should move vehicles off city streets by 11 p.m.; travel, visibility expected to be difficult.

In order to clear streets of snow without issues, the city is banning on-street parking from midnight tonight until 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Shawn Soucy faces several counts; John Garcia, a liability charge, after a multi-week investigation into 5 robberies in Nashua in January.

NH AG does not believe they can disprove Garrito Fort killed Christopher Coletti in self-defense; he still faces felon in possession charge.

Chichester man arrested on theft charge; convicted rapist, sex offender accused of failing to comply; Danbury woman faces assault charges.

Luckey is accused of using a machete to kill Nathan Cashman and also strangling David Hanford. Luckey was indicted on several other charges.

Attempted murder suspect waives arraignment; up to 18 inches of snow possible; crash clogs Route 4; school-mask update; Ukraine reactions.

