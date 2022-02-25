Hotel Murder Indictments; Person Missing; Snow; More: PM Patch NH
CONCORD, NH — Here are some share-worthy stories from the New Hampshire Patch network to talk about tonight. This post features stories, articles, and information published during the past 24 hours. Thank you for reading Patch in New Hampshire.
In Wake Of Missing Child, NH Officials Suggest Policy Changes
Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since 2019; New Hampshire officials promote cross-border collaboration; strengthening family services.
Hampton Police Trying To Find Roland 'Kenny' Beaudry
Police say the "vulnerable" 52-year-old was last seen at 7 a.m. on Friday in the area of the marsh on Tuttle Avenue.
A Custom Adirondack With Amazing White Mountain Views: NH Wow
119 Highland Road in Bartlett, New Hampshire, offers expansive living, privacy, a bar and game room, library, an inground pool, and more.
Snow Emergency Declared In Nashua From Friday To Saturday
The director of public works says residents should move vehicles off city streets by 11 p.m.; travel, visibility expected to be difficult.
Citywide Parking Ban Issued For Concord Overnight
In order to clear streets of snow without issues, the city is banning on-street parking from midnight tonight until 7 a.m. on Saturday.
2 Nashua Men Arrested On Robbery Charges
Shawn Soucy faces several counts; John Garcia, a liability charge, after a multi-week investigation into 5 robberies in Nashua in January.
Seabrook Man Won't Face Homicide Charge In November 2021 Shooting
NH AG does not believe they can disprove Garrito Fort killed Christopher Coletti in self-defense; he still faces felon in possession charge.
Concord Man Arrested On Criminal Threat, Assault Charges: Cop Log
Chichester man arrested on theft charge; convicted rapist, sex offender accused of failing to comply; Danbury woman faces assault charges.
Bedford Hotel Murder Suspect Theodore Luckey Indicted For Murder
Luckey is accused of using a machete to kill Nathan Cashman and also strangling David Hanford. Luckey was indicted on several other charges.
NH Man Pleads Guilty In 2019 Child Murder Case: PM Patch NH
Attempted murder suspect waives arraignment; up to 18 inches of snow possible; crash clogs Route 4; school-mask update; Ukraine reactions.
ALSO READ:
Winter Storm Will Impact Morning Commute: NH Safety Officials
🌱 Salem Daily: Snowstorm Info; NH Reacts To Ukraine Invasion
How Much Would A Good Home Cleaning Cost In The Exeter Area?
🌱 Portsmouth Daily: Outdoor Dining Threatened Without Action
Chamber Collaborative Of Greater Portsmouth: Rebrand Launch Is Live
Hampton-North Hampton Events Calendar: See What's Happening In The Area This Weekend
🌱 Nashua Daily: Hatchet Attack; Obits; Robbery Arrests; More
Margaret Bateman, Budget Committee For SAU16 Coop School Board
Free Blood Pressure Clinic on Monday, Feb. 28, at the Nashua YMCA
Portsmouth Public Library: The Lieutenant Governor John Wentworth House And Five Women Named Sarah
How Much Would A Good Home Cleaning Cost In The Londonderry Area?
🌱 Hampton-North Hampton Daily: Loosened Zoning Rules Rejected
Nashua Area Pets Who Need A Home: Gingersnap, Molasses, Pinwheel & More
🌱 Concord Daily: Hotel Killing Indictment; Lawsuit Dismissed
🌱 Pancake Flight Wins Praise + Small Business Loans + Graphics
Cell Tower Warrant - Bow Town Meeting - Informational Session
Got a news tip? Send it to tony.schinella@patch.com. View videos on Tony Schinella's YouTube.com channel or Rumble.com channel.
This article originally appeared on the Concord Patch