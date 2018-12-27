Hotel Properties Limited (SGX:H15): Time For A Financial Health Check

Hotel Properties Limited (SGX:H15) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of S$1.9b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is vital, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into H15 here.

How much cash does H15 generate through its operations?

H15’s debt levels have fallen from S$1.1b to S$643m over the last 12 months , which includes long-term debt. With this debt repayment, H15 currently has S$115m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Additionally, H15 has produced cash from operations of S$186m during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 29%, meaning that H15’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In H15’s case, it is able to generate 0.29x cash from its debt capital.

Does H15’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Looking at H15’s S$470m in current liabilities, the company arguably has a rather low level of current assets relative its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 0.66x.

Does H15 face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

H15’s level of debt is appropriate relative to its total equity, at 29%. This range is considered safe as H15 is not taking on too much debt obligation, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can check to see whether H15 is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In H15’s, case, the ratio of 2.96x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that lenders may refuse to lend the company more money, as it is seen as too risky in terms of default.

Next Steps:

H15 has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at an appropriate level. Though its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the small-cap. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how H15 has been performing in the past. You should continue to research Hotel Properties to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

