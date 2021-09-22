"Hotel Rwanda" hero Paul Rusesabagina sentenced to 25 years in Rwanda on terrorism-related charges

Autoblog

If you were hoping to nab one of the last Acura NSX supercars, Acura has confirmed to Autoblog that it has already sold out the entire allocation of 300 NSX Type S models that were slated for America. While Acura has never planned to assign the NSX to the role of moneymaker — there are RDX and MDX crossovers for that — sales of the hybrid supercar have been shockingly low. Year-to-date sales figures for July 2021 (the last metric prior to Acura's August announcement that the NSX would be canceled) crawled along at just 67 examples sold, not too far off from last year's 70.