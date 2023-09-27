Hotel shooter found guilty of murder, sentenced to 24 years in prison

CHILLICOTHE − On Sept. 19, Marvan Woodfork Sr. was sentenced for the murder of Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr. at the Ross County Courthouse.

Elmore, 23, of Columbus, graduated from Pickerington Central High School in 2018. On Jan. 10, he was fatally shot at the Christopher Inn and Suites and was later pronounced deceased at Adena Regional Medical Center.

On Jan. 20, a Ross County grand jury indicted Woodfork, 28, of Chillicothe, for the murder. He was charged with tampering with evidence and two counts of murder, both special felonies with a penalty of 15 years to life in prison. Each count also carries a firearm specification. After a three-day trial, he was found guilty of all charges.

During the trial, Ross County Prosecutor Jeffrey Marks showed the jury surveillance footage of Woodfork inside the hotel and his recorded confession.

During the sentencing on Sept. 19, the two counts of murder were merged, as well as the two counts of having weapons while under disability. Woodfork was sentenced to 24 years in prison $10,876.88 was ordered to be paid to the victim's family.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Woodfork Sr. gets 24 years in prison for killing Chillicothe man