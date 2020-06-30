Hotel Villa Magna to Become the First Hotel in Spain to Operate Under Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

The iconic property in Madrid will join the growing ultra-luxury brand in 2021
HONG KONG, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® has been selected by RLH Properties, a company listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange and owner of Hotel Villa Magna in Madrid, Spain, to manage the iconic property following a thoughtful enhancement that will be undertaken by RLH Properties. This will be the brand's first hotel in Spain and fourth operation in Europe, where Rosewood is also expanding into other prime locations. Situated in the heart of Madrid, on the revered Paseo de la Castellana, a grand boulevard lined with renowned and architecturally impressive restaurants, shops and attractions, the beloved property will debut as Rosewood Villa Magna following a refurbishment, during which the property will remain open, that will incorporate a contemporary design, displaying an inspired interpretation of Spain's capital city. The hotel is centrally located, immediately neighboring the prestigious Serrano shopping district, and other well-known nearby landmarks such as the Golden Triangle of Art, home to the Prado, Thyssen-Bornemisza and Reina Sofía Museums. Villa Magna is currently closed as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19 and will reopen on September 1, 2020 operating independently until Rosewood assumes management once the refurbishment works have come to an end towards late 2021.
"As one of the world's most alluring cultural capitals, Madrid is an ideal destination in which to raise the Rosewood flag, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to join together with our valued partners at RLH to breathe new life into one of the city's most prolific properties, Villa Magna," said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "A mecca for arts, culture and cuisine that perfectly balances the old with the new, Madrid offers the perfect canvas for our guiding A Sense of Place® philosophy. We look forward to bringing our differentiated approach to ultra-luxury hospitality to Spain with this special hotel."
With a refreshed contemporary sense of style and service that speaks to today's travelers, Rosewood Villa Magna will feature 150 thoughtfully appointed guestrooms and suites, distinct dining experiences and an inspired Sense, A Rosewood Spa.
"The iconic Villa Magna plays an important part in Madrid's history, and as such we are proud to embark on this new journey with our exceptional team at the Villa Magna and together with Rosewood Hotel Group towards enhancing this unique asset that enjoys an irreplaceable location and taking it to the next level of luxury. We are excited to add our third Rosewood property to the RLH portfolio, alongside sister resorts Rosewood Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico and the upcoming Rosewood Mandarina in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico," said Borja Escalada, CEO of RLH Properties.
Rosewood Villa Magna will add to Rosewood's network of distinctive European properties, which currently includes Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Tuscany, Rosewood London and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris. Additional properties set to open within the next three years include Rosewood Vienna (2022), Rosewood Munich (2023), Rosewood Venice (2023) and Rosewood Hotel, Grosvenor Square, London (TBD). For more information on Rosewood Villa Magna, please visit rosewoodhotels.com/villamagna.
About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts
Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 28 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 16 countries, with 20 new properties under development. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong, Rosewood Mayakoba and Rosewood Beijing. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for ownership or rent in extraordinary destinations within the brand's wide-ranging portfolio.
For more information: rosewoodhotels.com
About RLH Properties
RLH Properties is a leading Mexico City-based, publicly listed company focused on the acquisition, development and management of luxury and ultra-luxury hotels and resorts and associated branded residential product. Established in Mexico City in 2013, RLH Properties is funded primarily by pension funds, institutional investors, Mexican family offices and the management team lead by Borja Escalada, CEO of the company. RLH's investment strategy focuses on AAA assets in unique locations with high entry barriers, in markets with low supply relative to current and potential demand, and partnerships with the finest internationally recognized hotel operators. RLH's current portfolio includes Rosewood Mayakoba, Fairmont Mayakoba, Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Andaz Mayakoba, Four Seasons Mexico City, Villa Magna, El Camaleón PGA golf course, Rosewood Residences Mayakoba, Fairmont Heritage Place Mayakoba, and One&Only Mandarina Private Homes. Additionally, RLH Properties has two projects currently under development: One&Only Mandarina and Rosewood Mandarina, set to open in the fourth quarter of 2020 and within the year 2023, respectively.
For more information: rlhproperties.com.mx
RLH Properties Media Contact:
