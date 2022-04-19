Hotel worker pulls gun on man threatening him with wizard wand, Minnesota officials say

A Minnesota man is accused of threatening a hotel employee with a “wizard wand” and hurling racial slurs after he was told to leave, news outlets report.

Skylar Eros Dupree Thomas, 29, is charged with assault and trespassing, following an April 15 incident at a Hyatt Place hotel in Bloomington, WCCO reported.

Thomas walked into the Hyatt hotel around midnight, court documents state, and the employee recognized him due to a previous run-in which resulted in him being banned from premises, the TV station reported. The employee reportedly asked Thomas to leave immediately, triggering an argument.

Thomas eventually walked out of the building, KMSP reported, and the employee followed close behind him.

As they walked, Thomas is accused of suddenly pulling out a 16-inch “wand” and pointing it at the employee, who drew and aimed a handgun in response, according to the outlet. The wand, which Thomas fashioned from a stick, has a pointed metal end, giving it a “knife-like appearance,” court documents read.

But there was no gunfire or spellcasting, KSTP reported. After a brief standoff, Thomas kicked over a trashcan and ran.

Documents said a witness account matches the employee’s recollection of events, the outlet reported. Thomas was arraigned on April 18 and a pretrial is scheduled May 19.

