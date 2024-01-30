Hotels in Florida Keys, Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale named most romantic spots in U.S.

Four Florida luxury hotels were named the best romantic getaways in the country — and they’re all in South Florida.

Condé Nast Traveler rounded up the best spots around the United States to celebrate Valentine’s Day (or any time of year), and two hotels in Miami Beach, one in the Florida Keys and another in Fort Lauderdale made the list.

In Miami Beach, the oceanfront spots 1 Hotel South Beach and the W South Beach were singled out. Condé Nast Traveler calls 1 Hotel a “holistic retox-detox Miami fantasy—with a welcomed, eco-conscious slant,” praising its rooftop swimming pool (the largest in Miami Beach), its ocean-view balconies and its 100 percent carbon neutrality. The hotel is also home to Tala Beach, the outdoor bar, restaurant and beach club open Thursday-Sunday.

As for the W South Beach, which underwent a $30 million facelift in 2020, Condé Nast hastens to explain it’s different from its W brand brethren, being “far more elevated than your standard W fare with features like a multi-million dollar art collection in the lobby and extensive programming including yoga sessions, high-interval training, cocktail-making classes.”

The list goes on to praise the W’s Away Spa and its tropical outdoor bar Irma’s, calling it the perfect place for sunset cocktails.

Restaurants in Miami and Coral Gables named the best places to eat in 2024

The pool at the W South Beach hotel in Miami Beach.

The only private island resort in the country, the adults-only Little Palm Island Resort & Spa on Little Torch Key in the Florida Keys also made the list, praised for “redefining the castaway fantasy right on American soil” with 30 bungalows across a four-acre property. The list applauded the variety of activities available, from lounging on a waterfront hammock or diving into water sports via paddle boards, catamarans, boats or snorkeling.

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa was also named one of the best resorts in the country by Travel + Leisure in 2023 and one of the best resorts in the world by Condé Nast Traveler in 2021.

The only Broward hotel on the list was the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, which was singled out for its luxury-ocean liner feel and the fact that it’s a less frenetic and loud alternative to Miami Beach.

The oceanfront hotel is also close to three of Fort Lauderdale’s top upscale restaurants: MAASS from Washington D.C.; Evelyn’s, which serves Mediterranean fare; and the famous Vitolo Italian restaurant from New York, known for being one of Taylor Swift’s favorite spots in the Big Apple.

Tala Beach, the new oceanfront restaurant, bar and beach club at 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami Beach.

Top hotels for romantic getaways

1 Hotel South Beach: 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.1hotels.com/south-beach; 305-604-1000

W South Beach: 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/miaws-w-south-beach; 305-938-3000

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa: 28500 Overseas Hwy., Little Torch Key; www.littlepalmisland.com; 305-684-8341

Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale: 525 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale; www.fourseasons.com/fortlauderdale; 754-336-3100

A firepit at one of the suites at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa on Little Torch Key.