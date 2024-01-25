Hotels off Las Vegas Strip see huge rate increase for Super Bowl weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As hotel prices on the Las Vegas Strip remain astronomical during Super Bowl weekend, it appears hotels across Southern Nevada and even on Mount Charleston are also raising their rates.

“It’s going to be insane,” Amy Voettiner, who was visiting Las Vegas Wednesday said.

Insane and exciting are just a few ways people like Voettiner have been describing Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

“We love this place,” she added. “But it’s just crazy pricey right now.”

The rates are pricey enough that she and her husband moved their trip to January, skipping the Big Game weekend.

Websites like Expedia show motels and hotels from Boulder Highway to North Las Vegas, Henderson, and even Mount Charleston more than doubling their prices from Feb. 9 through Feb. 11.

“Unlike the F1, which was a novelty from an international perspective,” economic expert John Netto said of the spike. “This is a novelty from an American perspective.”

Netto told 8 News Now he’s not surprised to see the change. He believes many people will pay more to be part of the event, giving any place in town room to make more money.

“It’s hard not to see prices of those hotels going even higher,” Netto added. “From where they have already increased.”

Voettiner said she has already seen those increases online.

“$250 to $300 more,” she said. “So it’s ridiculous.”

While her family has opted out of the experience, she told 8 News Now she can’t wait to see all Southern Nevada has to offer for NFL fanatics.

“It’s going to be insane,” Voettiner concluded. “With all of these football people.”

Netto said another factor raising prices could be the San Francisco 49ers making it to the NFC Championship. Since many of those fans are just a state away, they are making hotel reservations now.

He told 8 News Now if San Francisco makes it to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, rooms could see another spike.

