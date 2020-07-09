Hotels & Resorts of Halekulani Recognized by Travel + Leisure "World's Best Awards" For Excellence In Luxury Hospitality

Readers Name the Newly Opened Halepuna Waikiki and Legendary Halekulani Among the Best Hotels in Hawaii

HONOLULU, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani, the hotel development and management division of Honolulu-based Halekulani Corporation, is pleased to announce that Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani and Halekulani have been named among the top Resort Hotels in Hawaii by the Travel + Leisure 2020 World's Best Awards, with Halepuna Waikiki receiving the coveted title of the No. 1 Resort Hotel in Hawaii. This announcement marks the first year that both properties have received the prestigious award.

"We are truly humbled to have been recognized with this esteemed award for both Halekulani and Halepuna Waikiki, especially as it comes directly from Travel + Leisure readers," said Peter Shaindlin, Chief Operating Officer of Halekulani Corporation. "Witnessing the success and evolution of our legendary Halekulani brand, both in Hawaii and beyond, has been a gratifying experience and serves as a true testament to the dedication of our exceptional staff who work hard each day to create unforgettable guest experiences."

Situated across from its iconic sister property Halekulani, Halepuna Waikiki debuted in October 2019 as the first luxury boutique hotel in Waikiki. Every experience at Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani has been designed to embody and reflect the spirit of Halekulani and bring "The House of Welcoming Waters" to life. Incorporating the culture of Hawai'i, the aloha spirit of the islands and philosophy of Halekulani, Halepuna Waikiki is a refined retreat where Hawaiian traditions, warm, engaging service and fine design enrich every guest room, dining experience and amenity.

Halekulani, long recognized around the world as one of the finest independent luxury hotels, has received more than 500 accolades, awards and honoraria since its inception in 1984. In addition to luxurious accommodations overlooking Diamond Head and Waikiki Beach, Halekulani is home to the award-winning SpaHalekulani and an array of dining experiences considered to be among the best on the island, including La Mer, Hawaii's only AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five Star restaurant, Orchids and House Without A Key. With a strong commitment to local arts and culture, guests of Halekulani receive exclusive access to the "For You, Everything" program, which provides special and complimentary admission to some of Oahu's finest art and cultural venues and events.

The Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani portfolio also includes Halekulani Okinawa, which opened in July 2019 on the main island of Okinawa, Japan and has already been named an award-winning hotel. Located on the coastline within the Okinawa Kaigan Quasi-National Park, Halekulani Okinawa offers travelers a true resort experience set among a lush natural landscape where guests can experience the rich culture and heritage of the region through the hotel's immersive programming that explores the island's culture, heritage and way of life.

Every year, Travel + Leisure showcases the top travel destinations and companies around the globe as rated by its readers as the World's Best. Readers share their favorite cities, hotels, resorts, spas, restaurants, and experiences around the world, culminating in the World's Best list, and earning a spot is considered a high honor in the hotel industry. Halepuna Waikiki and Halekulani were rated based on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and overall value. The 2020 World's Best Awards lists, as well as survey methodology, are currently featured on www.travelandleisure.com/worldsbest and will appear in the August issue of Travel + Leisure.