Hotter weather is causing babies to come early. Nearly 70,000 US moms could go into early labor each year by 2100, a study predicts.

Hot weather has been linked with spikes in early births in the US, according to a new study.

The research found that there were more than 25,000 heat-related early births in the US between 1969 and 1988.

Early and premature births are linked with negative health outcomes for children, including respiratory problems.

As the climate continues to warm, the number of days with extreme temperatures is expected to increase — so the number of early births is projected to rise, too.

On extremely hot days, women in the US give birth earlier than they naturally would otherwise.

That's the finding of a study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change. According to the research, the rate of childbirth in the US spiked by 5% on days when temperatures reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius).

So as the planet warms and days with extreme heat become more frequent, we're likely to see more early births, according to Alan Barreca, the lead author of the study and an environmental researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Between 1969 and 1988, an average of 25,000 children were born early every year because of heat — some as much as two weeks early. Barreca told Business Insider that "with climate change, we expect 42,000 additional births to deliver early per year in the United States by 2100."

That would bring the total number of early births to 67,000 by the end of the century — a number Barreca found shockingly high.

"The most surprising thing to me is the number of births that are affected per year," he said.

Premature and early births are linked with negative health outcomes for infants and children, including a higher risk of respiratory problems.

A 'spike-then-fall pattern' in early births

For the study, Barreca and his co-author looked at 56 million births in the US between 1969 and 1988 and compared the dates and locations of those births with nearby weather events. The results showed that on days with temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, birth rates spiked by 5%. Then an immediate decline was observable in the following days and weeks.

"The spike-then-fall pattern over two weeks indicates that some deliveries are accelerated by two weeks," Barreca said.

On average, the human gestational period is 40 weeks. But according to the new research, 25,000 women in the US during the years studied gave birth an average of six days before that 40-week mark. All told, that adds up to 150,000 lost gestational days that US babies should have spent in the womb.

If carbon emissions continue unabated, most of the US could see 20 to 30 more days every year with temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit within a few decades, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. Another study predicted that the annual number of days with temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) will double by 2065, compared to the end of the 20th century.

That means far more babies are likely to come early.

"We predict more than 1 in 100 births will occur earlier than expected in the US by the end of the century," Barreca said.

The study authors offer two possible reasons why extreme heat causes an increase in early births: Either pregnant mothers get dehydrated, which causes increase in their levels of oxytocin (a hormone that regulates the onset of delivery), or the heat puts the mother under cardiovascular stress.

A 2016 study from the National Institutes of Health also found that women exposed to extreme heat for the majority of their pregnancies were more likely to deliver early.

Earlier births are linked with negative health outcomes