The hottest 5 pieces of NFT art this week | A digital animator made bank thanks to a Grammy-nominated rapper in disguise

One digital artist became $1 million richer this week when the (not so) mysterious @CozmoMedici bought their animated gif, calling it "a defining work of this era."

The winning bidder moonlights as a Grammy-nominated rapper.

Let's take a glance at the top five sales in NFT art over the past week, as listed by nonfungible.com.

5. "WAR HAUL," by Jake, $230,000/71 ETH

Jake, a self described "boy with a dream," sold his fiery animated gif for nearly a quarter of a million. He celebrated with the following pinned tweet.

https://twitter.com/jakethedegen/status/1511158159670497280

4. "Welcome Home," by Coldie, $243,000/754 ETH

This animated gif, created by crypto artist Coldie, also sold for nearly a quarter of a million. It first sold two years ago for just under $1,000, according to nonfungible.com.

https://twitter.com/comfydevil/status/1512873500658188289

3. "Lova Park," by OSF, $227,000/85 ETH

OSF, a self-described investor in Web 3.0 and NFTs, radio host, and artist, among other things, made a cool $227,000 this past week when his neon-hued animated work hit the jackpot, according to nonfungible.com.

https://twitter.com/osf_nft/status/1512884452703277058

2. "Mantel Rojo," by manoloide, $915,000/283 ETH

This Jackson Pollock-esque piece, described by some in the Twitterverse as "stunning" and "absolutely gorgeous," sold for nearly $1 million this week. Others called its artist, manoloide, the "king of color."

https://twitter.com/SuperRareBot/status/1511828685619437570

1. "Life and Death," by DeeKay, $1 million

Digital animator DeeKay became $1 million richer when one @CozmoMedici purchased their animated piece, "Life and Death," for $1 million. In September rapper Snoop Dogg revealed himself on Twitter as Cozmo. Cozmo, or Snoop, said the piece "will go down as a defining work of this era."

https://twitter.com/deekaymotion/status/1512528544429092867

