Samsung Q9 Cyber Monday Deals 2018

Cyber Monday is all about snagging the best deal on popular products. To help you know more about what you're buying, and to help you make the most educated choice possible, here's what you need to know about the Samsung Q9 QLED 4k Smart tv.

Samsung Q9 QLED 4k Smart tv details

The Samsung Q9 QLED 4k Smart tv is one of Samsung’s brightest QLED displays. Though the Q9 model released in 2017, the updated 2018 models feature a QLED screen with amazing contrast ratios and color depths. The motion handling of the Q9 is magnificent and is able to handle both 60Hz and 120Hz while in Game Mode.

The Q9 has been drastically improved from the 2017 model and is easily one of this holiday season’s top televisions to be on the lookout for. The Q9 features 4k UHD viewing and HDR, along with Q HDR Elitemax, Samsung’s premium picture performance. The Q9 also features a Connect Box, allowing users to connect separate components directly to the box rather than to the back of the television.

Samsung Q9 QLED 4k Smart tv Cyber Monday 2018 deals

Here are some of the best Samsung 4K TV Cyber Monday deals for 2018. Note: The prices below will be in effect ONLY during the retailers' Cyber Monday sales.

The Q9 first launched in March 2017 with a retail price of $5,999. In early November, the price was dropped down to $3,299. Currently, the 65-inch version of the Q9 still retails for the same price as last year, namely because the 2018 versions are slightly different than last year’s models.

While it’s possible that the Q9 could see another price reduction in the upcoming weeks, it seems rather unlikely. However, if one were to occur it would most likely happen across the board, both at online retailers and big box stores like Walmart and Best Buy. The Q9’s popularity speaks for itself, so if it does go on sale, be ready to snag one quickly before they sell out!

Stay tuned for the all of the best Samsung Q9 QLED 4k Smart tv Cyber Monday deals for 2018.