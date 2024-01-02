What was the hottest day of 2023? What Cincinnati weather was like last year

Ohio weather is said to be unpredictable. Last year was no exception.

It's known to get cold in the winter here, although thanks to El Nino, a climate pattern brewing by the equator every six years, it's been warmer on average in Ohio this winter. That's reflected in our snowfall this year – or, lack thereof.

What happened with Cincinnati weather in 2023? Here's what to know:

What was the hottest day of the year in Cincinnati in 2023?

The hottest day of the year was June 3, 2023 when it reached 94 degrees.

What was the coldest day of the year?

Greater Cincinnatians shivered on Feb. 4, 2023 when temperatures dropped to 12 degrees.

The most rain in one day?

Rain poured on July 27, 2023, leaving 2.79 inches of precipitation in a single day.

The most snow in one day?

Cincinnati hardly had any snow last year. But on Jan. 22, 2023, 5.6 inches of the white stuff accumulated on the ground.

Were there any significant storms in 2023?

Southwest Ohio couldn't dodge tornadoes or other weather events last year.

High winds were recorded across the region on Feb. 9, 2023.

A tornado was recorded northwest of Middletown on Feb. 27, 2023.

A tornado was recorded west of Hillsboro on March 3, 2023.

Confirmed tornadoes throughout Southwest Ohio on April 1, 2023.

Severe thunderstorms led to wind damage throughout the region on July 29, 2023.

A tornado was recorded in Butler County on Aug. 14, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather in 2023 ranged from 94 degrees to 5 inches of snow