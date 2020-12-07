The hottest holiday gifts of 2020 — and how you can get them for less

It’s an awkward end to a difficult year.

Many of us won’t be able to meet family for the holidays and will have to order our gifts online, letting the mailman play Santa instead. On top of that, several go-to gift options like spa days and restaurant vouchers have definitely lost their appeal.

If you’re not sure what to get your loved ones during your first COVID-19 Christmas, don’t worry: We’ve got you covered.

Our 2020 gift guide highlights some of the hottest gifts you can find online this holiday season

That money-saving tech is available to you, as well. When you’re browsing on a big site like Amazon or Target, the Capital One Shopping browser extension will instantly check for better prices at thousands of other online stores.

It only takes a few seconds to ensure you’re not overpaying for your gifts this year.

Tech

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch

Amazon

Low price: $268.76 on Adorama

With gyms still shuttered in many places across the country, getting in your exercise has been more difficult than usual. Wearable devices like the Fitbit Sense can help the fitness enthusiast on your list stay on top of their daily step count while monitoring their heart rate, skin temperature and stress level. Using Capital One Shopping, we were able to find the Fitbit Sense for $27.99 cheaper than it goes for on Amazon.

PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger

Low price: $67.95 via Amazon

Obviously we’re all a bit more concerned about germs these days, and the PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger is the perfect gift for anyone who wants to stay connected and safe. It fits any smartphone and promises to kill 99.9% of all bacteria — including E. coli, salmonella, Staph and C. diff — on the device while it charges. Just note that the device hasn’t been specifically tested against COVID-19 yet.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Low price: $154.50 via Walmart

A good pair of noise-canceling headphones can be a game changer for anyone on your list who works from home. Apple’s AirPods are portable, comfy and come with their own wireless charging case that automatically refills their battery when they’re not in use.

Home

Ivation Wine Gift Set

Low price: $49.99 via Amazon

Although you won’t be able to split a bottle of your favorite vintage with the wine-lover on your list, this sleek set of wine tools will come in handy if they decide to dip into their cellar for some holiday cheer. It includes an electric corkscrew extractor, electric wine pump, aerator, two stoppers and an LED charging base.

NEST Fragrances Reed Diffuser

Low price: $47.00 via Amazon

As many of us have learned this year, even the most comfortable living spaces can start to feel stuffy if you’re cooped up for months on end. Reed diffusers are an elegant and effective way to breathe some new life into a home office or living room, and NEST’s alcohol-free formula releases an evenly balanced fragrance that lasts up to three months.

iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

Amazon

Low price: $312.00 on Abt.com

The new Roomba i3 is an ideal gift for anyone on your list who hates cleaning. It not only vacuums on its own, it also disposes of the dirt in special AllergenLock bags that promise to trap 99% of pollen and mold. The i3 responds to voice commands via Google Assistant or Alexa, so its lucky owner will be able to clean their home without ever lifting a finger. Capital One Shopping was able to find us a Roomba i3 online that was more than $110 cheaper than the price on Amazon.

Kitchen

Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender

Low price: $72.00 via Vitacoast

This powerful countertop blender from Ninja is great for whipping up smoothies, sauces and dips of all sorts. It also comes at a substantially lower price point than some of its high-end competitors, which is great if you’re shopping on a budget.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1

Amazon

Low price: $111.80 via JCPenney

The temptation to order takeout has been strong this year, and gifting an Instant Pot is an excellent way to encourage someone who doesn’t cook much to start preparing more meals on their own. The Duo Crisp version offers 11 cooking options, including pressure cooking, slow cooking, roasting, air frying, broiling and dehydrating. Capital One Shopping found JCPenney currently has one of the lowest prices around.

De'Longhi 15 bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker

Low price: $105.99 via Amazon

A strong cup of coffee can go a long way while you’re working from home, and this espresso and cappuccino maker from De’Longhi makes a gourmet cup at a surprisingly affordable price. It contains two separate thermostats that allow the water and steam pressure to be controlled separately, as well as a swivel jet frother to help you create the perfect latte or cappuccino.

Entertainment

Jumbl Puzzle Board

Low price: $103.00 via Walmart

People all over the world have rediscovered their love of jigsaw puzzles this year, and this storage board from Jumbl is the perfect gift for any fans on your list. It features a super-smooth wooden surface and six sliding drawers to help store and organize pieces, making it easy for puzzlers to preserve their progress and transport their latest masterpiece between rooms.

Game of Thrones: Complete Series

Low price: $109.17 via Amazon (with coupon)

This has been a big year for binge-watching, and 2021 will likely be the same. Now’s your chance to introduce someone to a TV show they’ve been avoiding because of the time commitment. Amazon currently has the entire series of Game of Thrones available on Blu-Ray — roughly 70 hours of content spread out over 33 discs — for $123, and Capital One Shopping was able to track down an additional money-saving coupon at checkout.

Oculus Quest 2

Amazon

Low price: $287.04 on Adorama

Save $29.90

For anyone on your list who could use a break from reality, we present the Oculus Quest 2. Whether your special someone will be gaming, watching movies or attending virtual concerts, the Oculus Quest 2 will transport them to another place. With the help of Capital One Shopping, we were able to find a Quest 2 online for under $300.