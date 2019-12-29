What Is the Hottest Place on Earth?

From Popular Mechanics

It was a record breaking decade—and not in a good way. The last ten years saw the top the highest average yearly temperatures ever recorded. Last month was the second-highest November on record.

On July 10, 1913, the mercury at Furnace Creek in Death Valley, California, spiked to 134 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the World Meteorological Organization. To this day, it is often cited as the highest temperature recorded on Earth. (Dallol, Ethiopia, has been dubbed as the hottest regularly inhabited place on Earth.)

The previous record of 136.4 degrees Fahrenheit, recorded in 1922 in El Azizia, Libya, was disqualified 90 years later, according to the Guiness Book of World Records . The organization noted that the record could have been off by as much as seven degrees due to the type of surface it was recorded on.



Why is Death Valley so hot? Air temperatures often jump to around 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and that’s all thanks to geography, a lack of water, and blistering heat, according to the National Park Service . Less than two inches of rain fall in the valley on average each year, leaving the plants and animals that live there parched, according to the National Park Service . The Sun’s rays bake the valley, which dips 282 feet below sea level and is surrounded by mountain ranges on all sides.

Here’s how Death Valley reaches these sweltering temperatures: Hot air in Death Valley rises and trapped by the surrounding mountain ranges. It cools and falls back into the valley, where it is compressed and heated by air pressure found at such low elevations. Death Valley may have the hottest recorded air temperature on Earth, but there are other hot spots on Earth.



Temperatures in the colorful geothermal pools at Yellowstone National Park, for instance, can spike to over 250 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the national park’s website . Hydrothermal vents at the bottom of the ocean spit out liquids that can reach temperatures of over 750 degrees Fahrenheit, according to National Geographic . Some organisms—extremophiles—have adapted to live life in these severe environments.

The temperature of Earth’s core is about 11,000 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Discover Magazine . How exactly do scientists measure this? Earth has a solid iron inner core and a liquid iron outer core. The boundary between the two is expected to be the temperature at which pressurized iron melts. To estimate this number, scientists placed a tiny piece of iron between two diamond points, heated up the experiment and squeezed. To get the precise temperature, they measured how x-rays trained on the spec of iron were diffracted.



What about the hottest temperatures in the solar system? To find that, you’d have to travel all the way to the Sun’s core, which scientists estimate could tip the mercury at around 15 million Kelvin—that’s roughly 26 million degrees Fahrenheit. Looking for a planetary heat source? Jupiter’s core, according to researchers, can reach temperatures of around 30,000 Kelvin, or about 53,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Surprisingly, the hottest temperature in the universe can be found a lot closer to home. Just outside of Geneva, Switzerland, scientists and engineers at the Large Hadron Collider have been smashing atoms together in a slew of incredible experiments. Temperatures inside these chambers have reached an astounding 7.2 trillion degrees Fahrenheit, according to Inside Science News Service . That’s hot!

Our planet is only getting warmer, and records are sure to break in the coming years. We’ll be keeping an eye on the mercury to see how high it jumps.

