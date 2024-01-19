'The hottest new restaurant in town' and more, here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Chef Danny Combs at his restaurant, Colette, in Over-the-Rhine.

Happy Friday, Daily Briefing fans. This is Keith Pandolfi, the food and dining writer at The Enquirer.

There have been so many big restaurant openings during the past few months that I’ve hardly been able to keep up. I’ve already written about The Aperture (a new Mediterranean spot helmed by chef Jordan Anthony Brown in Walnut Hills), Gilligan’s (an Irish pub in Wyoming) and Atwood (a great new oyster bar in Over-the-Rhine).

Today, I turn my attention to what might be the most anticipated new Cincinnati restaurant in some time, Danny Combs' new, "mostly French" bistro, Colette, in Over-the-Rhine. As you’ll see, while my first visit to Colette was OK, it was the second one that left me feeling over the moon. You know what they say, sometimes the second time’s a charm.

Click or tap here to dig in.

(If you're a Cincinnati.com subscriber, you can also sign up for my weekly At the Table newsletter.)

What else you need to know Friday, Jan. 19

❄️ Weather: High of 27. Breezy and colder with snow at times.

🌨️ What is a winter weather advisory? Here's what the alert means.

💵 Mecklenburg Gardens plan falls through, property back on the market.

🍽️ 'Top Chef' alums to open delicatessen in former Holtman’s Donuts space.

🏀 NKU to honor coaching legends Saturday, men's team returns home Thursday.

Before you go: Things to do this weekend

Check out our picks for the top 10 things to do around town this weekend. This weekend has boats and "Beetlejuice" and brews and even some bachelorettes. Also, things that start with letters other than B.

– New here? Subscribe to the Daily Briefing today –

Today's Top Stories

Here's what we know about the bus driver in fatal Duck Creek Rd. crash.

• Bus driver in crash that killed woman had a suspended license. Why didn't Metro know?

• Feds: Man lived under stolen identity for nearly 20 years, got married, had a kid

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (10) handles the ball as Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira (31) chases in the first half of the MLS Eastern Conference Final match between FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

• The latest on FC Cincinnati's preparations for the 2024 MLS season

Two Notre Dame girls basketball players have had hearing loss since they were young, but they haven't let it affect them.

• Notre Dame basketball takes lessons from May Lawrie, Amelia Stallard

Survey says Cincinnati ranks in top 10 most active cities in US.

• WalletHub ranks Cincinnati No. 7 for most active cities in US

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'The hottest new restaurant in town' and more | Daily Briefing