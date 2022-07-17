Hottinger: Congress must fund the CHIPS Act now

Ohio Senator Jay Hottinger speaks to a crowded room during the County Auditors Association of Ohio Summer Conference at the Cherry Valley Hotel in Newark, Ohio on June 9, 2022.

COLUMBUS—We kicked off 2022 with major news: Intel announced its historic investment of more than $20 billion to construct two new semiconductor factories in Licking County.

The initial phase is expected to create 3,000 jobs at Intel, 7,000 construction jobs, and support thousands of additional local long-term jobs in other sectors. The project is expected to add almost $3 billion to the state’s annual gross state product. That is just the beginning. This news proves that central Ohio is now the Silicon Heartland, which means more investments are coming and more opportunities will be available for our families and communities to thrive.

Intel’s investment is not only of major benefit to Licking County and Ohio, but also to our country. Reshoring manufacturing in the United States is of profound national significance. The chip industry touches every American’s life. Computer chips are in almost every electronic device you own—from your cellphone, to your car, and even your washing machine.

Currently, we are facing a global shortfall of computer chips, which has stalled manufacturing in the U.S. and around the world. This shortfall is driving up prices on electronic goods and on automobiles. In this time of record inflation, we can’t take more price hikes and more supply chain issues. Moreover, the United States today is only producing 12% of the world’s microchips, down from 40% in 1990. We are at a disadvantage in our competition against countries like China in a market where demand is soaring. Semiconductor facilities coming to the United States will add to our edge in the global economy.

Intel’s investment is of significant importance to Ohioans, but the entire country, including the average American consumer, will benefit. Intel and other semiconductor companies are excited to invest in our country, but need the resources to do so. This is where Congress needs to step in.

The CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) for America Act proposed $52 billion in funding to encourage companies like Intel to put their roots in American soil. Funds would incentivize building, expanding, and modernizing semiconductor facilities and promote research and development. In 2021, Congress added the legislation to the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed. Yet Congress has failed to allocate funds to the CHIPS Act, causing delays for projects across the country. In Ohio, Intel delayed its groundbreaking while debate continues.

It’s imperative for Congress to work urgently on funding the CHIPS Act. My colleague Senator Brenner and I introduced Senate Concurrent Resolution 17 to urge Congress to get the job done. SCR 17 demonstrates Ohio’s support for the critical funding needed for Intel’s investment and for the industry’s impact on our state and national economies. By supporting this funding, we can move U.S. manufacturing forward while ensuring the Buckeye State is part of this next step in our nation’s economic future.

I’m hopeful that Congress works before their August recess to get the CHIPS Act funded. It will create a prosperous future for Licking County, Ohio, and the United States.

Sen. Jay Hottinger, R-Newark, represents the 31st District in the Ohio Senate, encompassing all or parts of Coshocton, Holmes, Licking, Perry, and Tuscarawas counties.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Hottinger: Congress must fund the CHIPS Act now