Hotung Investment Holdings' (SGX:BLS) investors will be pleased with their 21% return over the last five years

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even in a market-beating portfolio, some stocks will lag the market. While the Hotung Investment Holdings Limited (SGX:BLS) share price is down 23% over half a decade, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was 21%. That's better than the market which declined 6.7% over the same time. Furthermore, it's down 16% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 7.0% in the same timeframe.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Hotung Investment Holdings' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 2.1% each year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 5% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market was previously too optimistic about the stock. The low P/E ratio of 10.64 further reflects this reticence.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Hotung Investment Holdings the TSR over the last 5 years was 21%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Hotung Investment Holdings shareholders are down 7.7% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 4.5%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 4%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Hotung Investment Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

