Houchin joins working group on Artificial Intelligence

Jan. 19—SOUTHERN INDIANA — U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Indiana, has joined a bipartisan working group on Artificial Intelligence that was formed by the House Financial Services Committee.

The group was formed last week and includes Representatives Young Kim (R-CA), Mike Flood (R-NE), Zach Nunn (R-IA), Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Sean Casten (D-IL) and Brittany Pettersen (D-CO).

It will be under the leadership of Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry (R-NC) and Ranking Member Maxine Waters (D-CA) as well as Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion Subcommittee Chairman French Hill (R-AR) and Ranking Member Stephen Lynch (D-MA).

The group will examine the current and future impact of AI on the financial services and housing industries. It will include the workforce and development of products and services.

"As we witness the growing convergence of artificial intelligence and financial services, it is vital that we assess both the benefits and dangers of this rapidly advancing technology," Houchin said. ""Innovation in AI presents opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and increased efficiency in our local financial institutions, but we must also be alert to the potential dangers and need for guardrails."

It will also explore how lawmakers can ensure that any new regulations consider both the potential benefits and risks associated with AI.

Houchin anticipates that this group will fuel discussions on policy initiatives to position the United States as a hub for innovation in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI technology.

To further address the implications of these advancements, Houchin will continue to engage with constituents, industry experts, and local leaders to discuss potential impacts on Southern Indiana.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues on this effort to ensure that the U.S. is well-equipped to use this transformative technology," Houchin said.