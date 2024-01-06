Houghton Conquest lost dog found by thermal drone

A thermal drone has been used to find a dog that was missing for 12 days.

Ulysse went missing on 20 December during a walk in Houghton Conquest in Bedfordshire.

A team from Nottinghamshire-based charity Drone to Home spent fewer than two hours searching for the missing Hungarian wire haired vizsla when they spotted him in nearby Haynes on Sunday.

The dog's owner Sam Boyle is fundraising to buy the charity another drone.

"How many dogs go missing each year and all it needs is a thermal drone," said Ms Boyle, who has raised about £9,000 of her £12,000 target.

Sam Boyle found Ulysse with the help of the charity which used a thermal drone

Phil James, pictured with colleague Laura Clark-Ward, said he felt guilty he could not help sooner, but the charity said it had limited resources

Ulysse was stuck in a hedgerow, with his retractable lead tangled and tying him to the spot.

His owner and search parties had already looked in the area, albeit in vain.

Drone to Home chief executive and former police officer Phil James, who spotted Ulysse, said: "I've seen a lot, but this is the first time I've jumped up in the air after finding an animal - the dog had been missing for so long."

Ms Boyle said: "When Phil rang and said I can see him on the camera I said a very bad word and then asked if he was alive. Phil said 'yes, we can see him moving, just get here'."

Ulysse must return to the vet for further checks on Monday but is recuperating at home

Ulysse had lost 10kg (22lb) in weight and needed veterinary treatment after appearing to live off a diet of sticks and twigs.

He returned home on Friday and Ms Boyle said "his eyes are bright and tail wagging".

Mr James said he was "humbled" that Ms Boyle was raising money to buy the charity another drone.

The charity is currently locating horses who have gone missing during the heavy rainfall and flooding.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830