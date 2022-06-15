Houma area struggles to regain jobs. 'It’s not a pretty picture,' economist says

Though prices at the gas pump and grocery store are soaring, employment in Terrebonne and Lafourche remains in a slump, a Louisiana economist said.

Loren Scott, a former LSU economics professor, said the Houma-Thibodaux area was pummeled by a perfect storm of the pandemic, Hurricane Ida, inflation and the Biden administration's efforts to reduce oil production.

“Your area has taken a pretty big hit over the last 12 months,” he said. “It’s not a pretty picture.”

Chico Collins pressure washes equipment at his new job at Grand True Value Rental in Houma.

During the first full month of the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, the Houma-Thibodaux area shed about 8,200 full-time jobs, Scott said. As of April, the Terrebonne and Lafourche area is still down about 6,000 of those jobs.

Inflation hits home: Houma-area food banks see rising demand as COVID, storm and inflation take toll

Related: Louisiana shoppers paying 12% more than January 2021. Is it tied to low unemployment?

“In other words, your area only got about 27% of the jobs that it lost,” Scott said. “So you’ve not even begun to recover very much. A year ago, you were down 3,500 jobs. So you’ve gotten worse over the last year, though you didn’t drop all the way down to your COVID level.”

Scott said several factors are contributing to the loss of jobs.

“The whole attack on the fossil-fuel industry has intensified over the last year from the Biden administration,” he said. “It's being attacked on all kinds of fronts. Of all the metropolitan areas of the state, yours is most vulnerable to these kinds of things. Your industries are all tied to the offshore sector. In 2014, there were about 60 rigs out in the Gulf. Today there are 12.”

Houma-Thibodaux's unemployment rate in April was 3.3%, down from 3.7% in March and down from 5.1% in April 2021, according to the latest figures from Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Read this: Louisiana job growth expected to slow as country heads toward potential recession

In other news: Louisiana's unemployment rate hits record low in April

Story continues

However, the unemployment rate counts only people who are jobless and actively looking work.

Scott doesn’t foresee an end to the area’s job woes anytime soon.

“This whole attack on the fossil-fuels industry is going to hurt your area more than any other metropolitan area of the state,” he said. “The poor Houma area is just getting hammered.”

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Houma area struggles to regain jobs. COVID and Ida are just 2 reasons.