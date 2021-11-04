Houma barricade suspect challenges split jury verdict, could get new trial

A Terrebonne Parish man convicted by a split jury after barricading himself inside an apartment and threatening police with a gun could get a new trial.

Cody Dupre, 35, of Gray, was convicted by a 10-2 vote Jan. 25, 2019, of aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated assault on a police officer. He was convicted by a vote of 11-1 for being a felon in possession of a gun.

Prosecutors charged Dupre as a habitual offender due to his long criminal history, and District Judge Juan Pickett sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

Dupre appealed his conviction to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge, which is reviewing the case. Dupre agues in court papers that his conviction is unconstitutional because it resulted from a divided jury verdict.

In a landmark decision last year, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Evangelisto Ramos, who was convicted of the second-degree murder of a prostitute in New Orleans on a 10-2 vote. The ruling means juries must be unanimous to convict defendants in criminal trials.

Dupre’s conviction resulted from a standoff at a Houma apartment complex in 2018.

Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies tried to apprehend Dupre at his home April 19, 2018, while following up on an investigation, but when confronted he pointed a handgun at them, fled the residence, scaled a fence and escaped, authorities said.

Investigators received a tip on the next day that Dupre was hiding in an apartment at 207 Southland Circle in Houma. Once deputies verified he was in the apartment, he barricaded himself inside, the Sheriff’s Office said.

SWAT members responded to the scene, and the nearby St. Bernadette Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution for nearly two hours, authorities said. Deputies then deployed tear gas and entered the apartment.

Dupre was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Assistant District Attorney Ellen Doskey, who handles appeals for Terrebonne, conceded that Dupre will likely get a new trial because of the split verdict.

“Because the jury verdicts were 10-2 and 11-1, this court is mandated by the U.S. Supreme Court and the Louisiana Supreme Court to reverse the convictions and remand the case for a new trial,” Doskey said in her brief. “The state submits that this court has no choice but to vacate the non-unanimous verdict and remand the case for a new trial.”

The 1st Circuit will make a final ruling on the matter in about six weeks.

Dupre is incarcerated in the Allen Correctional Center in Allen Parish.

