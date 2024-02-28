Houma child hospitalized after eating drug-laced candy bar, Terrebonne Sheriff reports

A Houma man is charged with cruelty to a juvenile after a child ate a candy bar laced with drugs.

Sayonta Calloway, 19, was charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles by Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office after a child was treated at a local hospital Feb. 23 for what authorities believe were symptoms of illegal narcotics.

According to a release by the sheriff's department, detectives linked the incident to an address in the 200 block of Jolie Oaks Boulevard. Through the investigation, detectives learned the mother was away at the time, and when she returned home she found the child acting "funny." She found a candy bar partially eaten that she learned was laced with illegal narcotics.

Asked what these narcotics were, a spokesperson with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said he could not release that at this time. Here is a list of controlled substances in Louisiana.

The child is recovering from the incident and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, Calloway is responsible for bringing the drug into the home and supervising the child at the time of the incident. During an interview with Calloway, he admitted to owning the drugs, the release said. Calloway is currently released on a $20,000 bond set by local judges.

