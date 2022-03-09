Houma drive-by shooting suspect booked into Terrebonne jail

A Houma man suspected of shooting and injuring someone in Village East last year has been booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail.

Tevin Jackson, 29, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

He is accused of shooting a 31-year-old man on Jan. 20, 2021, at the intersection of Prospect Boulevard and Hayes Street.

Investigators believe shots were originally fired on Thomas Drive when the occupant of a dark-colored GMC SUV began shooting at the occupants of a white car. The two vehicles drove away from each other until they passed again on Prospect Boulevard, where the occupant of the SUV continued shooting at the two people in the car and injured one, authorities said.

The man who was shot in the back inside the car was then driven to the hospital by the other occupant, the Sheriff’s Office said. He has since been treated and released.

After authorities identified Jackson as the suspect, he was arrested in Ascension Parish last month after being caught driving a stolen vehicle, police said.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information that Jackson was in a stolen truck that was stopped around 3 a.m. Feb. 20 at a Gonzales gas station.

“When deputies attempted to approach the suspect in the stolen truck, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed that led deputies on a short vehicle pursuit,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The Gonzales Police Department assisted deputies at which time the suspect lost control of the vehicle near Airline Highway and Highway 621.”

Jackson then ran but was taken into custody a short time later. Ascension deputies found a quantity of methamphetamine, heroin and a gun with a high-capacity magazine in Jackson’s possession, authorities said.

Deputies picked Jackson up Monday and booked him into the Terrebonne Parish jail, where he remains on $275,000 bail.

A court date has not yet been set.

